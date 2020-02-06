Charlotte veteran launches radio station dedicated to Christian veterans

Partially paralyzed local veteran launches radio show while furloughed and quarantined.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darryl Badley Jr. served our country for nearly a decade in the United States Army. He now serves in a different capacity here in Charlotte, working in ministry and radio. Like so many of you, COVID-19 has forced him into isolation being in the virus high-risk category and partially-paralyzed from his service.

For the last several years, he has developed a dream of serving his fellow Christian veterans by providing an outlet that both informs and inspires them in their day to day life.

After working for iHeart Radio on and off for the last 16 years and being furloughed during this pandemic, Badley decided now was the time to begin his own passion project and launch Christian Warrior Radio Network.

You can listen to his radio show 4-8pm every day via his website cwradio.net or social media pages — Christian Warrior Radio Network LLC.

“If you suffer from mental illness, which a lot of us do, we’re going to have a mental health show where people can get tips, best practices and eventually call in,” Badley told WCNC Charlotte’s Rachel Lundberg.

Other topics in the show will be about jobs, finances and most importantly, a Wall of Heroes. That last segment is the one Badley is most looking forward to. It’s for every veteran to share stories from every era and every walk of life. You can do so by submitting them through the network’s social media sites.