After 15 years in banking and finance, Charlotte woman turns to nursing to help others

GASTONIA, N.C. — Emily Queen works as a case manager on the Respiratory Medical Surge unit at CaroMont Health. A mission trip to Ethiopia 10 years ago changed her life.

“I’ve always been in service. I love to do volunteerism and do a lot of things with the community, but after I came back from Ethiopia, I decided this is what I want to do when I grow up,” said Queen.

She'd spent 15 years working in banking and finance, but was ready for a major life change and went back to school to become a nurse. Caring for others is her true passion.

She's been at CaroMont for eight years and is a case manager working to get patients to the next level of care. She says the best part of her job is being there for patients in their time of need.

She no doubt makes a difference every day, but she won't admit that herself.

"I'm not one that's big on wanting the recognition. We just do what we do. And I don’t think nurses do anything different today than they did yesterday. This is what we live to do,” she said.

What got her into nursing almost a decade ago has kept her striving to learn and do more.

"I was able to go to school for faith community nursing a couple years ago through the hospital. I work with Generation for Hope, a mission team. Being able to take nursing into the mission is probably my best accomplishment,” says Queen.

A career founded on compassion coming full circle.

Now, more than ever, nurses nationwide are also turning to the public for support amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nurses, along with other health workers, are on the front line, battling the deadly virus each day. Health officials say you can help show support and appreciation for nurses and other health professionals by slowing the spread of COVID-19. That includes staying home as much as you can, keeping a safe distance, washing your hands often, covering your cough, and other good hygiene habits.