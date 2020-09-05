Rose Liberto, a nurse with Atrium Health, is the first known Charlotte healthcare working to die of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is grieving the lose of their loved one - a mother, a sister, and a nurse - who died Thursday of coronavirus at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, the same hospital where she had been carrying for patients.

Rose Liberto is the first known healthcare worker to die of coronavirus in the Charlotte area.

"With the family’s permission, we share that we are deeply saddened by the death of Rose Liberto, who was our teammate at Atrium Health," a hospital system spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte. "She was a nurse whose work life was defined by the work she did with her patients - improving health, elevating hope and advancing healing – for all."

Rose's daughter Jennifer made the announcement on Facebook, where she has been publicly chronicling the family's sickness since March.

"My sister held her hand," Jennifer wrote. "Her children and sisters were there by the phone."

Jennifer said dozens of her coworkers prayed and waited outside the ICU with candles and roses.

"We extend our deepest condolences, our thoughts and our prayers to Rose’s family and friends during this difficult time," the Atrium Health statement continued. "Our teammates share in their grief for a co-worker they deeply cared about, who was a part of their daily lives and will be missed."

Jennifer first posted in March, asking for the public's help in locating personal protective equipment for her mother and her medical colleagues.

"My mom has a lot of health issues but can’t afford to not work as a hospital nurse, so we are terrified and trying to help keep her safe," she wrote on March 21.

In April, Jennifer posted again, this time saying her mother and her sister had both become infected with coronavirus

"My sister tested positive for Covid-19 and she is a single mom to school aged boys," reads a fundraising page posted to Facebook by Jennifer. "Our mother, Rose, has also tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the hospital where she normally works as a nurse."

The page asked for meal's to be dropped off to help the family.

A few days later, on April 25, another post from Jennifer to the world: her mom was on a ventilator.

"Day 4 on the ventilator. No major improvement to report, other than we were told her blood gas levels got a little better. No major deterioration either, so that’s good news."

Jennifer asked for recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma to help her mother and other patients.

Rose would receive some plasma a few days later, according to Jennifer's posts.

"Keep spreading the word for plasma donations for the thousands of others on ventilators," Jennifer said at the time.

"She died peacefully. She will be missed truly by so many," Jennifer wrote Thursday.