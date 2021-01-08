Religious leaders make changes regarding masks, impacting those behind the pews

Some houses of worship are taking a stand, requiring masks again for all who enter their church doors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Houses of worship are taking a stand in the fight against COVID-19, requiring masks again for all who enter their church doors.

Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro made the change just one day after Gov. Roy Cooper spoke out strongly, encouraging folks living in high transmission areas to wear a mask.

St. Andrews Epistolic Church was ahead of the curve and shared their mask requirement in a newsletter a week earlier.

Counties across the Triad are labeled as having substantial COVID spread, meaning the CDC recommends everyone mask up, even the fully vaccinated.

Effective immediately, all who enter the church building are asked to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.... Posted by Fellowship Presbyterian Church - Greensboro, NC on Friday, July 30, 2021

Worshippers wore masks at Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro Sunday.

Dr. Nicholas Glenn, a minister at the church, said they never stopped requiring masks for their members.

"We want everyone to feel safe because we don’t know who all has been vaccinated and who hasn’t been," Dr. Glenn said.

About 200 members are still sticking to virtual worship.

A smaller group gladly began to have fellowship amongst each other when church doors re-opened to the public in June.

“Out of the people who desired to come back, we were around 80% of people fully vaccinated at that time," Dr. Glenn said. "We don't push vaccinations but we do encourage it. Of course, we can't make anyone [get vaccinated]."

Masks are given to those who show up without one.

At New Birth Baptist Church in Walnut Cove, they’re sticking to their motto ‘everybody’s welcome,’ even to those who decide not to wear a mask.

“Masks are optional, and we had several this morning that wore masks and several that didn’t," said Pastor Dwayne Young. "Right now, we’re just going to stay with the optional issue.”

As Young prepared for Sunday evening service, he said it’ll likely be a similar turnout for his small congregation.