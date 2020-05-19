City of Charlotte COVID-19 mortgage & rent relief

City of Charlotte is partnering with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership to provide mortgage assistance to homeowners who need help with mortgage payments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is partnering with The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership to provide mortgage assistance to homeowners who need help with mortgage payments due to COVID-19. Please note that due to limited funding, applications will be approved, and assistance will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Click here to learn more.

If you're experiencing financial hardship with paying your rent due to COVID-19, the Emergency Rent Assistance Program for the City of Charlotte (ERAP-CLT) may be able to assist you. ERAP-CLT is a partnership between the City of Charlotte and The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership. Please note that due to limited funding, applications will be approved, and assistance will be provided on a first come, first served basis. For eligibility requirements and to complete the online application, click here.

JumpStart Community Safety Microgrants

Our next cycle of JumpStart Community Safety Microgrants opens on May 22. These microgrants (up to $500 for first-time applicants) are given to community-based organizations to help jumpstart efforts around the following themes:

Conflict Resolution & Mediation

Crime Fighting & Prevention

Opportunities for Youth and/or Parents

Family Stability

Addressing Racial Segregation

Click here to learn more and to apply.

Charlotte Water Bill Pay Information

Every day, Charlotte Water works to ensure you have access to safe drinking water. During this unprecedented and uncertain time, Charlotte Water has temporarily suspended late fees and service disconnections for all customers while our community remains in a state of emergency. Charlotte Water will continue to send monthly statements and informational notices to support customers.

To make a payment anytime, go online at charlottewater.org or download the CLT+ app. You may also make a payment at an authorized retail cash payment location such as 7-11, CVS, Family Dollar or ACE Cash Express. If you cannot pay the full bill amount, you can request a payment arrangement by contacting 311 (or 704-336-7600).

Charlotte Water also partners with several community resources that may be able to assist you with paying your bill. Contact 311 to be connected with assistance agencies.

Digital Charlotte Online Office Hours

In an effort to continue to support the digital and media literacy skill development of our community, Digital Charlotte has launched open office hours via Zoom meetings. Community members will have an opportunity to ask basic to intermediate computer and internet skills questions and receive support from a facilitator.

Office hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. through June 7. Both English and Spanish speaking facilitators will be available for questions. Community members do not need to sign up to participate, and participants may join and leave the Zoom meeting at any time during the 2-hour window. Click here to learn more.

COVID-19 Relief for Individuals with Disabilities

First in Families (FIF) has been providing services for individuals with disabilities and their families since 1995. Due to COVID-19, special funding is available to support individuals of any age who have experienced a Traumatic Brain Injury. Families who have already applied for assistance in the last 12 months can apply again, and individuals can temporarily receive assistance for rent and utilities.

In order to be eligible for FIF services, an individual with an intellectual/developmental disability or Traumatic Brain Injury, including those who are medically fragile and/or have a dual diagnosis of mental health or substance use disorder, must live in the household. Household income must not exceed $65,000 after taxes, and the individual must live in their own home, or with family, and not in a licensed setting.

For more information about services in Mecklenburg County, please contact Keiba Young at fifadministration@inreachnc.org or call 704-536-6661 ext. 437. Learn more about services here.

Charlotte Future Virtual Exercises

The City of Charlotte Planning, Design & Development department has developed a series of virtual exercises for the Charlotte Future 2040 plan that allow participants to provide feedback on the notable characteristics of places to create complete neighborhoods in Charlotte. Click here to participate. Want to learn more? Visit the new Story Map for a recap of the planning process to date.

CATS: LYNX Silver Line Updates

CATS is continuing work on the Pre-Project Development phase of the proposed LYNX Silver Line light rail project. Virtual and in-person public meetings are tentatively planned for late summer, early fall of this year. Until then, the Silver Line project team will launch a concerted effort to engage with the public virtually.

CATS will conduct virtual meetings with neighborhood groups surrounding the proposed LYNX Silver Line. Virtual meetings will consist of a presentation followed by a roundtable conversation with participating neighborhood representatives. Interested groups must sign up for an available timeslot by calling 704-336-7433 or emailing telltransit@charlottenc.gov. Check out the project toolkit where you can find sharable materials including fact sheets, presentations and FAQs. Visit Ridetransit.org/LYNXSilverLine to sign up for digital project updates and more information.

Delayed Census Deadline