Masks required in Charlotte city government buildings starting Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in North Carolina, the City of Charlotte is bringing back a mask mandate for city government buildings.
Starting Friday, Aug. 13, anyone who enters a city government building will need to mask up, regardless of vaccination status. Buildings included in this mandate include the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, and others. However, this does not apply to all city-owned buildings.
The city notes the government center remains closed to the public except for public meetings conducted there, including Charlotte City Council meetings, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meetings, and CMS Board of Education meetings.