Masks required in Charlotte city government buildings starting Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in North Carolina, the City of Charlotte is bringing back a mask mandate for city government buildings.

Starting Friday, Aug. 13, anyone who enters a city government building will need to mask up, regardless of vaccination status. Buildings included in this mandate include the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, and others. However, this does not apply to all city-owned buildings.