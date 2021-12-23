City of Charlotte to delay weekly COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated employees

The City of Charlotte said it will delay the implementation of weekly testing for unvaccinated employees until Feb. 9, 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced Thursday that it is delaying the weekly testing of its unvaccinated employees until Feb. 9, 2022.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a vaccination and testing requirement for organizations with 100 employees or more, which includes the City of Charlotte. After a delay due to legal challenges, these requirements went into effect as of Dec. 17.

In a letter to its employees, the city cited that OSHA had extended its implementation deadline.

