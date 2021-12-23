x
Coronavirus

City of Charlotte to delay weekly COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated employees

The City of Charlotte said it will delay the implementation of weekly testing for unvaccinated employees until Feb. 9, 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced Thursday that it is delaying the weekly testing of its unvaccinated employees until Feb. 9, 2022.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a vaccination and testing requirement for organizations with 100 employees or more, which includes the City of Charlotte.  After a delay due to legal challenges, these requirements went into effect as of Dec. 17. 

In a letter to its employees, the city cited that OSHA had extended its implementation deadline.

Due to the extension, the City of Charlotte said it will delay the implementation of weekly testing for unvaccinated employees until Feb. 9, 2022.

