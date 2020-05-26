The city of Greensboro said the cancellation is due to considerations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro announced Monday afternoon its canceled it's annual July 4th fireworks show due to the coronavirus.

“This type of event would likely draw thousands to our city and given public safety is of utmost importance, we will wait until it’s safer to bring people together for such an event,” said city manager David Parrish.

Parrish said based on site options, and even asking residents to stay in their cars, the city felt the risks were too great to proceed.

