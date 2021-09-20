Cleveland County leaders to address state of COVID-19 Monday afternoon

Medical officials will join elected officials in Cleveland County to discuss the latest COVID-19 metrics in the county Monday afternoon.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders and elected officials are scheduled to hold a joint presentation Monday afternoon to discuss the state of COVID-19 in Cleveland County.

Health Director Tiffany Hanson will be joined by Dr. Inga Kish, chief medical director for Atrium Health's facilities in Cleveland, Kings Mountain and Lincoln, for an update on the "dire situation" impacting Cleveland County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 data tracker shows that 16.5% of tests in Cleveland County were positive in the past seven days. The CDC reports 44.5% of eligible people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and 15 people have died from the virus in the past week.

North Carolina health officials reported 3,257 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are currently 3,323 people hospitalized statewide. As of 12 p.m. Sept. 20, 68% of adults in North Carolina have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, with 63% of adults being fully vaccinated.

WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Daley will be at Monday's COVID-19 update in Cleveland County. A full report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 4 p.m.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts