CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Health Department is reporting the first death in the county associated with COVID-19.

County officials say the individual was over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions and died over the weekend.

“I am deeply saddened that we have lost one of our own community members, and my heart goes out to the individual’s family,” Interim Cleveland County Health Director DeShay Oliver said. “I was hopeful that this day would not come, but I also knew that it was a possibility. This shows the reality of how serious this virus can be for those who are at highest risk for severe symptoms.”

North Carolina is reporting over 5,000 cases of COVID-19, with over 100 deaths as of April 14.

Earlier this month, Cleveland County reported that a sheriff's deputy tested positive for the virus.

As of the county's last update, there are 39 cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland County.

