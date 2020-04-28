CLOVER, S.C. — It's no question that this year has brought a lot of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's certainly true for high school seniors who are now missing milestones they were looking forward to for years.

Many school districts are working to find a way to make graduation special without having large groups gather, and one South Carolina high school has potentially found one way to do that.

Clover High School will be gathering at a drive-in theater for their graduation, partnering with Hounds Drive-In Theater to make the big day happen.

Each student will arrive in a car with their family. The family will park, the students will get out and stand eight feet apart from one another. Then, one by one, the students will walk across the stage in their caps and gowns, pick up their diplomas and bow.

RELATED: CMS graduation task force created to help students find an alternative way to celebrate

The Clover High School graduation won't have any official photography planned into the setup, and cap-tossing will be at students' own discretion.

School officials said walking across a stage is symbolic and important for students, and acknowledged "hard work deserves hard work."

