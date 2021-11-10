'He was a good person': Ardrey Kell HS pays tribute to veteran CMPD officer Julio Herrera

Officer Julio Herrera served 28 years for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, including 15 as a school resource officer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of Ardrey Kell High School students, teachers and parents gathered outside the school Monday to say their final goodbye to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officer Julio Herrera, who died from COVID-19.

Herrera was a 28-year veteran of the Charlotte community, 15 of which he served as a school resource officer. Students lined the street in front of Ardrey Kell with some holding signs thanking Herrera for his work.

"It's hard. He was a good person," one student said. "I have some friends who are talking good about him. He was always there for somebody and had their back."

Officer Herrera was featured on WCNC Charlotte in November 2014 after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on a high school freshman who was choking on a grape.

A procession passed in front of the school en route to the funeral service at First Baptist Church on South Davidson Street in Charlotte.

George Dunlap, chair for the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, said Herrera was just four months shy of retirement.

“So, I wanted to say to the community that COVID is real," Dunlap said. "And for all of the naysayers who think that one life lost is insignificant -- go talk to his family members.”

