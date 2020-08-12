CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tests positive for coronavirus

Jennings says he is feeling fatigued but continuing to work from home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings has tested positive for the coronavirus, the CMPD chief announced on Twitter Tuesday.

"I immediately quarantined myself at home several days ago after learning that I had been exposed to the virus," Jennings tweeted. "Outside of being a bit fatigued, I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home. Our community should rest easy knowing that daily CMPD operations will resume without interruption and be carried out by members of my executive staff."

Jennings said he received confirmation of his positive test Tuesday.

"This virus has impacted far too many of us," he tweeted. "Please continue to follow health guidelines as we fight this battle together."

North Carolina will be implementing a modified stay-at-home order and a nighttime curfew beginning Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday as coronavirus trends continue to rise statewide.

The new restrictions, which take effect at 5 p.m., creates a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The restrictions continue through at least January 8, 2021.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more will be required to close at 10 p.m. Alcohol sales are required to stop at at 9 p.m. The sale of alcohol cannot resume until 7 a.m.

More than 80% of North Carolina counties are in the orange or red on the state's coronavirus spread map. Mecklenburg County was among those counties with critical or substantial community spread of the coronavirus.