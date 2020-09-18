CMPD Training Academy recruit tests positive for COVID-19

CMPD said the recruit was placed in the appropriate protocol, and all classroom activity for the CMPD training class was immediately suspended.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department training recruit tested positive for COVID-19.

CMPD said since testing positive on Wednesday, the recruit has been placed in the appropriate protocol, and all classroom activity for the CMPD training class was immediately suspended. There were 36 training recruits that were assigned to the class.

Additionally, CMPD said there are 27 CMPD staff members who may have been exposed to the recruit who will be tested and appropriately quarantined until they are cleared.

All CMPD academy operations were suspended as the facility was disinfected by a CDC certified vendor.