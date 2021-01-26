CMS and Novant Health discussing COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The discussions are about improving access to the vaccine in underserved areas of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Novant Health are talking about using school facilities for weekend vaccination events.

According to officials, the discussions are about improving access to the vaccine in underserved areas of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County and are not meant to establish vaccination sites exclusive to CMS staff.

Atrium Health told WCNC Charlotte they expect around 19,000 people to be vaccinated at the three-day clinic this weekend. This comes after a successful clinic at Charlotte Motor Speedway led to approximately 16,000 vaccinations. The speedway clinic was run by a partnership between Atrium Health, Honeywell, Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This all comes as North Carolina confirmed its first case of the new COVID-19 strain in Mecklenburg County. The CDC says the highly contagious strain could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

Officials haven't yet said when or where these sites would take place. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.