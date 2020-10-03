MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School student or faculty member tested positive for COVID-19, Mecklenburg County Health Department officials would determine if schools should close, according to Board Chair Elyse Dashew and a spokesperson for CMS.

"It's definitely unprecedented," Dashew said as she responded to the rapid developments of COVID-19 hitting communities across the country.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has warned people to be prepared for the virus to hit the county, noting it's only a matter of time until we see it.

And when it does, CMS schools are ready to respond, according to Dashew.

"We're keeping our schools nice and clean," she said.

Dashew noted that schools are well-equipped with paper towels and soap, despite some concerns from teachers and parents.

"Kids and teachers are washing their hands so regularly, which is a good thing," she said. "So, we're running through soap really quickly and we are asking students, if you go in the bathroom and it's out of soap, tell your teacher."

Dashew followed up by saying schools are well-stocked and there is no shortage of supplies within the district.

The school district wouldn't make the call on canceling classes, according to Dashew. Instead, local health officials would make that call if they deem it necessary.

"The school district is prepared to follow any guidance as provided by the Mecklenburg County Health Department," a district spokeswoman said. "They would determine any school closure."

"We'll be prepared," Dashew added. "Because we're working with our partners. We can't do this by ourselves."

Doctors are urging parents not to panic since children haven't been widely impacted by COVID-19. Out of about 72,000 patients, cases showed only 400 cases of children under age nine and no deaths, according to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Regular children are considered like adults," said Dr. Lance Slade with Primary Pediatrics. "They've been through colds and things like that, so they should have a full immune system if there's not a pre-existing condition."

Still, as a precaution, some schools in Fulton County, Georgia are closed Tuesday after a teacher-tested positive for the coronavirus.

Back in Charlotte, Dashew is more concerned with how students will be taught if schools are closed.

"We are very far ahead of a lot of districts as far as our technology," she said. "But do we have enough technology for every student to bring home? And enough wifi hotspots for every student who does not have wifi? I mean, that is a concern. We do have a digital divide in our community."

She also noted CMS is working with the state's Department of Public Instruction to how they would deal with make-up days, or if they would change the requirement for them if schools close in the state.

CMS is continuing to ask parents to keep students home if they are sick and to practice good hygiene, constantly.

