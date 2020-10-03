MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Tuesday night that the district was suspending all travel due to the coronavirus.

It comes on the heels of a state of emergency being declared in North Carolina by Governor Roy Cooper.

"This means that district-sponsored trips of any kind for staff or students are suspended for now," the district said in a statement.

The district is still waiting on guidance from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for any additional steps that may need to be taken.

Earlier Tuesday, CMS said they were canceling all trips to high-risk areas as a result of coronavirus concerns.

A group of Piedmont Middle School students had flown out to New York City on Tuesday, although a state of emergency had been declared for New York days prior. CMS says the trip has been suspended, and students will return home to Charlotte as soon as possible.

Wednesday morning, CMS will be talking with other large districts in North Carolina to determine how to handle any upcoming competitions, athletic or otherwise.

CMS said the district is talking "regularly and frequently" with Mecklenburg County health officials to determine if any other measures need to be taken in light of coronavirus concerns.

