CMS and StarMed team up for vaccine clinics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is opening up several locations for COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to a few people at a Novant vaccination clinic, including Brandon who is a father of two young ones.

"We've been patient throughout the entire pandemic and try to be safe through everything and not taking any risks, so now that the vaccine is available there was nothing to think about," he said.

Starting Monday CMS and StarMed are teaming up to hold free COVID-19 drive-thru testing and even more important, vaccine sites.

This is part of the massive vaccine rollout for children ages five to eleven for the Pfizer vaccine, which the CDC approved last week.

The dose is about a third of the amount that children over 12 to adults get, taken three weeks apart. Meaning those who start the process this week could have full protection by the end of the year holidays.

Latisha who was also at the Novant Clinic said she was happy to bring her daughter to get her vaccination because now her whole family is protected.

"Everyone in my family. We're all vaccinated, so just to be safe I wanted Kaylee to be vaccinated so we can see family and friends this year," she said.

