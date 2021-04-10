A 75-year-old Columbia woman shares her story of surviving COVID-19 while still combatting long-term effects.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia woman said she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early 2020 is still experiencing the long-term impact of the virus.

“I did the best I could do to keep on surviving. Because I’m no spring chicken. I’m an old chicken," said Eleanor Collins.

Collins, 75, said she self-quarantined for several weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It knocked me for a loop, like somebody hitting you with a two by four, like it was really a wakeup call to how dangerous things could be that you cannot see," she said.

Collins said she is still dealing with coughing and fatigue. She also said her sense of taste hasn't been the same.

“I couldn’t believe that I lost my sense of taste for lobster and shrimp which I loved, oh lobster and shrimp, but it tasted like rubber afterwards," she said.

Collins lives alone and said she's found emotional and physical support through her dog Wendy. She said her dog gave her the motivation to go outside and get fresh air.

“I exercised my lungs by walking her, by forcing myself to even walk those short distances," she said.

Her granddaughter Sarah and great granddaughter Audriana were also infected with the virus. She said Audriana, 6, experienced it the worst.

“I have a great granddaughter, she was born premature and had 16 head surgeries and she was in the hospital with COVID. She has survived," she said.

Collins said she was vaccinated in February and received a booster shot in August. She said after being vaccinated, she started feeling improvement.

“I noticed I felt stronger, and I was so tired of being so weak all the time. I noticed that I felt stronger and was able to do more things," she said.

Collins said she hopes others will follow her lead.

“I am praying that you respect the lives of others and get your vaccine and take care of yourself too, and your family.”