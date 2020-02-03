CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As concerns over the coronavirus continue to climb, the World Health Organization says it is spreading rapidly -- new cases outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak, are outpacing those in the country.

Cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea are now also on the rise.

In the United States, fears are growing. The virus is already having a major impact on travel.

“Just because it's escalated as far as the recent deaths, the amount of people that have contracted it and the fact that they don't have a cure,” says Shanna McKenzie, who was traveling through Charlotte.

RELATED: This interactive map shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world

More and more people at airports across the country, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport, are traveling with caution wearing face masks or reaching for hand sanitizer.

"I have a face mask with the charcoal filter, this is just for extra precaution in the airports for protection against the coronavirus,” McKenzie said.

RELATED: Travel plans are top of mind for many due to uncertainty of coronavirus

RELATED: Face mask shortage danger as coronavirus has people gobbling them up

Agents at Mann Travels answering calls from a lot of concerned clients.

“I think what we hear is mostly uncertainty, what should I do? And the truth is, we want people to wait and see,” said Roni Fishkin with Mann Travels.

She said a few cruises in Asia have been canceled and several people have backed out on their trips altogether. Travel agents are encouraging people who aren't going anywhere for a few months to wait until there's more information about the coronavirus.

“A lot of our suppliers are allowing people a little extra time to make their final decisions," Fishkin said. "You don't have to pay your money right now if you're traveling in the summer."

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has canceled its spring break study abroad programs in China, South Korea, Northern Italy, and Japan and say they're in contact with students and faculty who are already there.

RELATED: UNC Charlotte cancels some study abroad programs due to coronavirus threat

American Airlines has grounded flights to Milan, Italy until the end of April and now they're offering customers 2 weeks to change flights at no cost.

Although it’s better to be cautious and smart, health officials are trying to calm the spreading fears.

Monday, the governor of South Carolina urged people to use common sense and be courteous of others to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: McMaster says South Carolina will 'be ready' for coronavirus

“Take it easy, don't panic," McMaster said. "You don’t have to stock up on anything except maybe hand sanitizer."

His main message was to use common sense.

The best form of protection is frequent hand washing, for at least 20 seconds, and wiping down any surfaces. Cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze and stay home if you're sick.

The North Carolina State Superintendent sent a letter to schools asking them to be on top of that, and Atrium Health is now offering virtual visits for kids -- a good option to avoid coming into contact with other sick people.

Steps to detect and diagnose coronavirus are moving forward, and the CDC has given South Carolina the ability to test for coronavirus.

“We made a wonderful breakthrough with the CDC getting testing out to the state labs and again we have the capability of doing testing in the state,” Rick Toomey, director of SCDHEC, said.

If you're on the go, it's good to have and frequently use hand sanitizer.

According to the CDC, it should have at least 60% alcohol in it to be effective. Rub the gel all over your hands and fingers until it dries, it should take about 20 seconds.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak