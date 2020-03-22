CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord said they are taking precautionary measures for passengers entering into Concord. As passengers arrive to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, before going into public areas, certified nursing staff will take temperatures using no-touch forehead thermometer to determine if COVID-19 testing should be considered.

Airport personnel said if passengers show symptoms they will be given medical attention and directed to their primary care physician or nears provider. If passengers are well airport officials will ask them to go directly to the bathroom and wash their hands properly before meeting those waiting for them at arrivals.

This precautionary measure will begin today, Sunday, March 22 . The airport partnered with Cabarrus Health Alliance in hopes to limit the number of exposure due to travel in Cabarrus County.

"Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Cabarrus Health Alliance are taking every precaution to provide a safe and healthy environment for staff and travelers arriving into Cabarrus County. We ask that you do the same by following the verified guidance and advice from trusted resources."

