NC leaders to address COVID-19 cases, state's response to slow spread

Governor Roy Cooper said last week his is considering new rules that would make face masks mandatory in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health leaders are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the state's response as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

On Monday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 804 new cases, which was the first time the state saw fewer than 1,000 cases in six days, but testing was also at its lowest level in a week.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen with DHHS said last week they are considering new rules that would make face masks mandatory in public spaces. Several cities across the country have made such rules, including Boone and Raleigh in North Carolina. Charlotte leaders said last week they are considering mandatory masks, but the issue won't be presented again until the Board of County Commissioners meets next month.

Cooper also vetoed a bill last week that would allow gyms and bars to reopen in North Carolina. Those businesses were left out of his Phase 2 reopening plan and it's unclear when the state will enter Phase 3.