NC leaders to address COVID-19 cases, state's response to slow spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health leaders are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the state's response as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
On Monday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 804 new cases, which was the first time the state saw fewer than 1,000 cases in six days, but testing was also at its lowest level in a week.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen with DHHS said last week they are considering new rules that would make face masks mandatory in public spaces. Several cities across the country have made such rules, including Boone and Raleigh in North Carolina. Charlotte leaders said last week they are considering mandatory masks, but the issue won't be presented again until the Board of County Commissioners meets next month.
Cooper also vetoed a bill last week that would allow gyms and bars to reopen in North Carolina. Those businesses were left out of his Phase 2 reopening plan and it's unclear when the state will enter Phase 3.
"Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising," Cooper said in a released statement after Friday's veto. "State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety."