RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that he is extending the state's "stay home" order until May 8 due to impacts from COVID-19.

"After a thorough analysis of the details of testing, tracing and trends, it's clear that we are flattening the curve but our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet," Cooper said.

Cooper's order includes businesses that have been closed due to the risk fo spreading the virus, such as nail salons, hair salons, dine-in restaurants and movie theaters. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, there are over 7,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 253 people have died as a result of the virus.

The governor advised against lifting restrictions too soon, saying he wasn't willing to risk the health of North Carolina citizens or the state's hospitals.

This story will be updated. For the latest breaking news and weather alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

RELATED: North Carolina expected to announce phased re-opening plan: Real-time updates Thursday, April 23

RELATED: Novant Health to resume non-emergency, time-sensitive surgeries and appointments across facilities

RELATED: Novant Health supports extending stay at home order