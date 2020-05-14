Cooper to provide update as COVID-19 case counts remain stable in NC

NC Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS officials are holding a news conference to discuss the latest numbers across the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Thursday, there were 16,507 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 616 deaths. From Wednesday to Thursday the state is reporting 691 new cases, which is up from 470 new cases the day before.

"We are seeing our day over day new case counts being about stable. We’re somewhere between 400-600 new cases a day. Numbers are leveling,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said on Wednesday.