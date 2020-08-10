Cornelius Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Woody Washam said he received his positive test results the day after hosting an in-person town board meeting.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam continues to quarantine and recovery at home after testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. He said in addition to his own health, he also wanted to make sure those he came in contact with remain safe and healthy too.

After waking up with aches and flu-like symptoms on Tuesday, Mayor Washam says he went to get a rapid test and minutes later found out he had the coronavirus.

Less than 24 hours prior, he was among a small group of people at Monday night's Cornelius Town Board meeting.

Almost immediately following the positive test results, Mayor Washam tells WCNC Charlotte the contract tracing efforts began.

“Recount everybody that I could possibly think of that we’ve been in contact with including our town commissioners and a few of our staff members even though we were wearing masks and socially distanced,” Mayor Washam said.

Even though he’s considered high risk due to his age, Mayor Washam says he’s fortunate to not have any underlying chronic illnesses and continues to recover from COVID-19 comfortably.

“It seems like my symptoms are leveling out and getting better,” Mayor Washam said.

For now, they continue to await the test results for his wife who, fortunately, has no symptoms. Still, Mayor Washam wants to remind everyone how important it is to continue to take this virus very seriously.