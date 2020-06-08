What science says about keeping bars and gyms closed due to COVID-19

With North Carolina staying in Phase 2 for at least 5 more weeks, gyms and bars will be closed until at least September. Why can't they reopen like other businesses?

While the news is frustrating for business owners across the state, research shows that going to a bar or a gym are some of the riskiest things people can do during a pandemic.

A list from the Texas Medical Association ranks the risk of catching coronavirus during dozens of common activities on a scale from 1-10. The list includes activities such as opening mail, which is considered the lowest risk. However, other activities such as going to a bar, which is considered among the highest risk.

North Carolina is one of just eight states where gyms are still closed. So, what's the deal? When you work out, you breathe harder, making it easier for COVID-19 to linger in the air. Doctors also say some gyms have poor ventilation, something researchers know is critical to the spread of coronavirus.

If you're looking for a safe alternative, experts say the best thing you can do right now is take your exercise outdoors and stay six feet away from others.