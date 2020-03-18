CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris believes the number of cases of COVID-19 coronavirus will continue to rise as more test results are returned.

During a briefing Tuesday, Harris confirmed that another 100 people were tested between Monday and Tuesday. There are currently 11 presumptive positive tests in the county.

Harris explained the county is considering a shelter in place order to help contain the virus, saying she believed we've had community spread in the Charlotte area before stricter regulations on mass gathering began Tuesday. Harris told county commissioners "everybody in this community has a role" in preventing the spread of coronavirus and urged people not to panic, citing statistics that show about 80% of cases seeing only mild symptoms.

At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

All bars & restaurants in the Carolinas are closed for dine-in guests

Cases in North Carolina: 45

Cases in South Carolina: 47

One death has been reported in South Carolina.

