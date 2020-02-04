COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency, DHEC said Thursday there were 261 new coronavirus cases in the state and 5 new deaths.

And for the first time, there are now cases in each of the state's 46 counties, as the overall number of cases rises to 1,554 statewide, and the total deaths reported is at 31.

RELATED: Amazon employee in Cayce tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Global count of confirmed cases surpasses 1 million

“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville County: 2 cases

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 10 cases

Bamberg County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 29 cases

Berkeley County: 15 cases

Charleston County: 41 cases

Cherokee County: 1 case

Chester County: 3 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 4 cases

Dorchester County: 8 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 25 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 8 cases

Jasper County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 13 cases

Lancaster County: 9 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 9 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

McCormick County: 1 case

Newberry County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 24 cases

Saluda County: 1 case

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 18 cases

Union County: 2 cases

Williamsburg County: 3 cases

The agency also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one Horry County, and one of Sumter County.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. In addition, the agency launched a new interactive heat map to visually represent the spread of the virus in the state.

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.