CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's like the scenes we've seen in other, harder-hit country's: Drive-through coronavirus testing operations. A Charlotte man said he was sent to one Friday after coming down with coronavirus symptoms after traveling in Seattle.

In video that Jeff Brokaw posted to his twitter account, you can see a mobile medical station set up in an undisclosed parking lot.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to Brokaw over the phone. He sent us video, showing the testing he went through.

First, medical staff, who were suited up in protective gear, asked him a series of questions regarding the symptoms he was showing. They then took his temperature and conducted the test.

"I would say it definitely probably started like any real symptoms like 3AM this morning maybe," he could be heard telling the medical staff in the video.

Brokaw, who traveled through Canada and Seattle, went to the doctor Thursday. He said his doctor saw the symptoms of coronavirus and knowing Brokaw's recent travels, the doctor put him on a list to be tested, according to Brokaw.

The doctor told Brokaw it would be some time before he might hear back since there have been challenges getting testing kits, according to Brokaw.

On Friday morning, Brokaw began running a fever and getting chest pains and shortness of breath. He told his doctor who then called to try to get him a test, he said.

Medical staff called Brokaw and sent him to the undisclosed location near the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

After Jeff Brokaw, of Charlotte, NC, starting showing possible symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the CDC sent him to this undisclosed location for a screening.

Jeff Brokaw

"Yeah, you definitely have a fever," said a medical staff member in the video as he took Brokaw's temperature.

Brokaw should hear back on whether he has the coronavirus on Saturday, he said.

For now, he's in self-quarantine.

Allison Andrews, a WCNC Charlotte employee, is also in self-quarantine but is feeling fine.

She was traveling in Europe with her teenage daughter and college-aged God-daughter for their birthdays.

She said they took all health precautions as they were traveling and never felt like they were going to get it since so many people were off the streets and away from the tourist spots, she said.

They traveled through France and were in Switzerland when President Trump announced upcoming travel restrictions for people traveling from a majority of Europe.

"It was unnerving to say the least," she said.

It was in the early morning hours when she woke up to a plethora of texts from nervous friends and family members.

"I started getting all of these texts from friends saying are you awake," she said.

She rushed to find flights to get back before the ban went into effect. When she and her family got to the Amsterdam airport, the lines were a little long, but got longer after they got through security, she said.

They flew into Atlanta and Andrews was stunned by the lack of safeguards at Atlanta's airport when they landed.

"We did not get one question about where we where, we weren't given any information at all on the coronavirus, not even an pamphlet," she said. "We weren't asked if we had symptoms, we weren't asked to take our temperature."

Now, back at home, Allison and her family plan to stay in self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution, but they feel fine.

Meanwhile, Jeff said he feels sick, but overall is doing well. Even if he tests positive for the virus, he said he's confident he'll get through it since he's healthy and is not in the vulnerable age range.

