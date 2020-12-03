CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have a fever and feel ill, Mecklenburg County's public health director is recommending you stay home, but it's easier said than done for those who work without paid sick leave.

"That's always a concern and it's not something that's fixable in the near future, unfortunately," Gibbie Harris said. "I think people need to use their best judgment."

An estimated 29% of the private workforce did not have access to paid sick leave in March 2018, with lower-paid workers the most affected, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The National Center for Health Statistics identified agriculture, forestry and fishing, construction, wholesale and retail trade and services as the industries with the lowest percentage of employees without paid sick leave.

It's an especially concerning challenge for people who work in health care who could be exposed during their normal duties, whether at a patient's bedside or working non-medical jobs inside hospitals.

"We offer PTO to our teammates, which can be used if they are sick," Atrium Health said in a statement. "As we look ahead towards the possibilities that exist with COVID-19, if a healthcare worker is exposed to it at work, we will provide testing. If it's necessary to have them stay away from work as a result, they would be paid for their normal, scheduled work hours rather than using their PTO. All full-time teammates, as well as part time teammates who work 20+ hours per week are eligible to accrue PTO."

Novant Health reports about 12% of its employees are ineligible for benefits based on how many hours they work but said the health system is evaluating its attendance-related policy.

"All of our full time employees have paid leave options available to them. Around 3,500 of our approximate 29,000 are not benefits eligible as they do not meet the minimum number of hours to be classified as a full-time or part-time FTE/benefits eligible," Novant Health said. "We understand the unique position that healthcare workers, who are serving on the frontlines to care for our communities, are in during a potential outbreak. As such, we are currently evaluating our attendance-related policy. Our policies must meet both the need a potential surge of patients seeking care would generate while also prioritizing the safety and health of our team members. Any update to internal policies will be clearly communicated to the team members they impact. Novant Health has standard protocols in place to protect providers and team members who have the potential to come into contact with emerging infectious diseases."

Lawmakers recently filed legislation that would provide immediate paid sick leave of 14 days during an emergency.

That legislation is pending in Washington, DC.

Lowe's CEO announced Wednesday a temporary time-off policy in response to Coronavirus concerns.

"We continue to share information with associates on the best ways to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy," CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. "To help prevent the spread of the virus, we're encouraging anyone who feels sick to stay home, and we've also put in place new temporary time-off guidelines to give our associates even greater flexibility and pay them for the time they need to stay home and get well."

