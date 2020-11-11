Coronavirus confirmed in water system at UNCC

Several students in a residence hall are being told not to leave their rooms, because someone inside may be positive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A residence hall at UNC Charlotte has been confirmed to have coronavirus in the wastewater.

This is just the latest incidence of COVID-19 found on campus.

"It's getting out of hand, it really is," Dawson Depetris, a freshman at UNCC said about the coronavirus clusters popping up on campus.

"It shouldnt be that hard to wear a mask, stay away from people, not you know do anything that would put you in a position to possibly get covid," Depetris said.

There are currently 30 on-campus active cases, but for now, UNCC is staying open.

"We’re still here thankfully, we don’t have to go home," Leah Hylton, a junior at the school said despite the cases. "The university has done a good job of making students feel safe."

After students go home for thanksgiving, classes will go virtual and they won't return to campus. This presents a different problem addressed by Health Secretary Mandy Cohen.

"We don’t want a student to go home, back to their family back to their parents who are older, may have chronic conditions, spread the virus there and get their homes sick or their community sick," Cohen said

Hylton said she’ll be prepared to prevent that.