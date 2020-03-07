The cases are part of two "clusters" reported at the childcare facilities in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials are reporting a new "cluster" coronavirus cases at a childcare facility in Iredell County.

The Primrose School of Lake Norman has a total of 5 cases: 3 adults and 2 children, according to data collected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

State data previously showed Smart Kids #3 Child Care Center in Charlotte has 6 cases: five children and one adult, according to NCDHHS.

Across North Carolina, there are 6 child care facilities reporting a total of 46 clusters, according to stat data.

North Iredell High School is the only school in the state reporting a cluster. They have a total of 5 cases all among staff members.

A "cluster" is defined as a minimum of five laboratory confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

On Friday, North Carolina reported 2,099 news cases totaling 68,142 since the pandemic started. Thursday's single-day case count is a new daily record.

A record number of hospitalizations were reported in North Carolina with a total of 951 patients statewide.

A total of 23,036 new tests occurred Thursday as the state nears one million tests since the pandemic began.

The percentage of positive tests has risen to 11%.

1,392 people have died from coronavirus in North Carolina. One additional death was reported among Friday's new numbers.