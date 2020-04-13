Key updates for Monday, April 13, 2020:

The number of confirmed U.S. cases has passed 557,000 and the total number of deaths has passed 22,000, a mortality rate of about 4% among confirmed cases.

Kentucky police put quarantine notices on cars and took down license plate numbers of people who attended church on Easter Sunday.

The United States has 557,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight ET Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 22,079 deaths. There have been more than 2.8 million tests for COVID-19 in the U.S.

JHU says the U.S. currently has a mortality rate of 4%, based on confirmed cases. Only Germany (2.4%) is lower among the 10 countries most affected by COVID-19.

A model by the The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected that Sunday would be the peak day for deaths from COVID-19 in the United States. The model predicts that the number of daily fatalities will begin to drop, but won't reach zero until June 22. The model is based on social distancing measures continuing. It also indicates that there are uncertainties that could lead to much higher daily death tolls.

Worldwide, there have been 1.85 million cases and 114,215 deaths, according to JHU.

Kentucky police take license numbers, issue notices to church goers

Some religious leaders believe the lines between church and state were blurred this weekend. Kentucky state and city officials warned people against going to in person church services and even drive-in services in some cases.

Governor Andy Beshear followed through on a promise he made Friday – there will be consequences for people who attend in person Easter services.

Shortly after the service started at Maryville Baptists Church, Kentucky State Police troopers put notices on people’s cars saying their license plate has been recorded. The notice stated that local health department officials will be contacting those associated with the vehicle with self-quarantine documents, "including an agreement requiring this vehicle’s occupants and anyone in the household to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The service was also streamed on Facebook and broadcast with a speaker for people in their cars in the parking lot.

Japan prime minister criticized for 'stay home' message

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “stay home” message he tweeted Sunday has drawn angry reactions on social networks from those calling him insensitive to people who cannot rest at home because of the government’s social distancing measures that do not come with compensation.

Some tweets said he acted as if “an aristocrat,” and others said “What does he think he is!”

A one-minute video shows Abe sitting at home, expressionless, cuddling his dog, reading a book, sipping from a cup and clicking on a remote control. The video, on a split screen, features a popular singer and actor Gen Hoshino strumming on a guitar at home, but later posted on his Instagram that his clip was used without his permission.