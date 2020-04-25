At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

There were more than 890,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 11:00 p.m. EDT Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 51,000 deaths in the U.S., with 96,000 recoveries. Over 4.6 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been over 2.7 million cases, and more than 195,000 people have died.

Fauci cautious optimistic for RNC

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert and adviser to President Donald Trump, is cautiously optimistic on-going coronavirus mitigation efforts will allow the Republican National Convention to occur this summer in Charlotte. In an exclusive interview Friday with WCNC Charlotte, Fauci said the city will need to go through the proposed 3-step process for mitigation and control.

