Key Facts:

There have been 671,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 33,284 deaths and 56,236 recoveries. More than 3.4 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been 2.16 million cases, 144,000 deaths and 544,000 recoveries.

South Carolina boat ramps to reopen at noon

Governor Henry McMaster announced that all public boat ramps across the state will reopen at noon Friday. Boaters will be limited in how many people are on a single boat and McMaster said local authorities will have the power to close ramps if deemed necessary.

Charlotte nursing home reports 15 cases of coronavirus

The Social at Cotswold, an assisted living facility in Charlotte, says 15 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who tested positive are in isolation and the facility has notified their families of the test results.

