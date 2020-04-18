CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

There were more than 706,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States at 6:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 37,000 deaths in the U.S. and 59,000 recoveries. More than 3.5 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been 2.2 million cases, 154,000 deaths and 574,000 recoveries.

New zip code coronavirus case map for Charlotte and Mecklenburg

Mecklenburg County has released an updated set of statistics, including a new map that breaks down the cumulative number of coronavirus cases by zip codes.

These April 16 numbers show 8 zip codes that have had 50 or more cases.

The zip codes with the most cases are: 28269, 28216, 28213, 28215, 28205, 28208, 28273, and 28277.

Mecklenburg County