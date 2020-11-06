Mecklenburg County jail sees first COVID-19 cases

According to the sheriff's office, two people have tested positive for COVID-19, including one current inmate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, including one current inmate, officials said Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the second person who tested positive was tested after being arrested. By the time their test results were returned, authorities say that person bonded out of jail.

Officials say they conducted contact tracing for the inmate who tested positive and their exposure to others has been very minimal. Multiple people have been in the various stages of the jail's COVID-19 protocols.

According to the sheriff's office, some people enter the jail and are immediately placed in COVID-19 protocol based on responses they give during the medical screening, as well as those who show COVID-like symptoms. Every person is treated as if it's a potential exposure to the virus and are isolated and quarantined based on the recommendation of the jail's contracted health care provider.