Coronavirus in North Carolina: Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in North Carolina reach all-time high

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2020

12:40 p.m. - NCDHHS released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.

36,484 CASES (UP 938)

1,006 DEATHS (UP 10)

520,113 TESTS (UP 8,887)

739 HOSPITALIZED (UP 43) (Highest total to date)

7% of the total tests are positive cases, which means the curve is staying flat.

GUILFORD – 1,665 CASES, 78 DEATHS (51 NEW CASES, 0 NEW DEATHS)

FORSYTH – 1,816 CASES, 17 DEATHS (42 NEW CASES, 0 NEW DEATHS)

ALAMANCE – 494 CASES, 23 DEATHS (29 NEW CASES, 0 NEW DEATHS)

12:30 p.m. - Frank Bruno, citizen of Stokesdale Fire District gives 60 free meals to first responders.

According to a press release from Stokesdale Fire District, Inc., Frank Bruno gave 60 free meals to first responders in Stokesdale and surrounding emergency response areas.

Stokesdale Fire District, Inc. said Bruno invited personnel working at Stokesdale Fire Department, Summerfield Fire Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, Colfax Fire Department, Guilford County EMS Medic 1 & 6 Paramedics, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department District 1 Deputies, and North Carolina State Highway Troopers in the area.

First responders were given a 6-inch sub, chips, cookie, and a bottle of water through a drive-thru meal.

11:20 a.m. - High school sports will resume June 15. The NCHSAA said it is beginning Phase 1 of its reopening plan for summer activities. Sports programs will be allowed to resume in North Carolina with restrictions.

---

Gov. Cooper and coronavirus task force members will hold a press briefing on COVID-19 updates at 3 p.m. Monday. North Carolina has more than 35,000 positive coronavirus cases as of Sunday, June 7. However, with increased testing, the percent of daily positive cases remains steady. Notice in the graph below how even though the orange bars continue to get taller, the blue bars remain low.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775