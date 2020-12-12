NC sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

It comes just one day after North Carolina's Modified Stay at Home Order went into effect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations Saturday. NCDHHS says 2,577 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 11.

It's the highest hospitalization rate for COVID-19 on record in North Carolina, with the previous high reported the day before at 2,514. Each day in December so far, North Carolina has reported a new hospitalization high.

As of Saturday, statewide there have been a total of 429,776 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 5,796 coronavirus-related deaths.

It comes just one day after North Carolina's Modified Stay at Home Order went into effect. Friday, just hours before the modified order went into effect, North Carolina health officials reported a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

Over the last two weeks, North Carolina is averaging 5,000 new cases per day.

On Thursday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said the state was on a "dangerous course" as cases and hospitalizations rise to record highs. Cohen issued a statement after Friday's report.