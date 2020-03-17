CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coronavirus is causing a wild ride on the stock market.

On Monday morning, trading was stopped for 15 minutes after the Dow plunged nearly 3,000 points shortly after opening.

It's the third time in two weeks trading has paused. And it comes as huge areas of the economy come closer to shutting down due to the outbreak.

A local financial expert told WCNC Charlotte's Alex Shabad that the volatility will likely last for several months.

But he says there are also opportunities.

With the fear of the unknown many are seeing the impacts during a trip to the store, for others anytime they check their stock portfolio.

"The stock market never likes uncertainty and obviously with coronavirus, this is a lot of uncertainty," said Finacial Advisor Chris Hobart.

For the third time in two weeks trading has halted because of major losses. And Hobart said don't expect the instability to stop anytime soon.

"Probably over the next couple we are going to see a lot of this volatility. We’re going to see ups we’re going to see downs, it’s going to be scary at times," Hobart said.

It comes as governments around the world and in the U.S. are taking major action; trying to stop the bleeding.

"We’re starting to see the Fed cut interest rates to zero, this is unprecedented," Hobart said. "Trump is waiving interest on student loans and we’re also seeing the world economy do things like Italy is freezing mortgage payments."

Hobart said investors should not make decisions out of panic.

"One of the worst thing investors can do is sell out of fear because they may be selling at the very worst time and locking in their losses," Hobart said.

Hobart said while it may not be a good time to sell, there are new opportunities to buy.

"Every time the market has ever gone down it has come back up," Hobart said.

Hobart said we should have a better idea of the financial impact by summer.

