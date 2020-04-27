UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There is a new coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Union County.

According to new state data, there have been two confirmed cases at Autumn Care of Marshville and no deaths. It’s the county’s third outbreak at a long-term care facility. The state data says there are more than 60 cases in long-term care facilities in the county and five deaths.

On Monday, WCNC Charlotte asked Secretary of North Carolina Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen what nursing homes should be doing to protect their residents.

“We have been very concerned from the beginning about our ability to keep the virus out,” said Cohen said.

There are 202 cases of coronavirus in Union County. Of those, 64 cases are in long-term care facilities where five people dave died, according to the state data.

Woodridge Assisted Living Facility has 27 cases and two people who have died, the data shows

The Monroe Rehab Center has 35 cases and three people who have died, the data shows.

Autumn Care of Marshville has 2 cases and no deaths, the data shows.

Cohen is urging nursing homes to be vigilant with safety steps.

“We should make sure all workers working in and out are wearing masks,” said Cohen. “We know that the virus is likely getting into a nursing home because a worker may be an asymptomatic carrier.”

Autumn Care of Marshville released the following statement about the outbreak:

“The facility established a personalized care plan for the one resident who tested positive. No current employees have tested positive. We have worked closely with the Department of Health and continue to follow all necessary reporting guidelines. Due to HIPPA regulations, we cannot comment on any personal health information.”

Cohen recommends facilities with an outbreak test as much as possible.

“Where possible, to even test the entire facility. I think testing and tracing just like it would be for our community, testing and tracing is really important, and then isolation,” said Cohen.

In addition to naming facilities, including nursing homes and long-term care facilities, NCDHHS also identified the total number of positive cases and number of deaths at each location. Cohen said the state will update the numbers twice per week.

List of North Carolina congregate care facilities with COVID-19 coronavirus outbreaks

As of Monday, April 27, 2020

View the original document

