How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting toddlers and babies

Childhood development experts worry kids could fall behind when it comes to social skills necessary to navigate a classroom.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are multiple studies that have found the COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us a little less socially savvy, but now experts say the pandemic could be especially troubling for toddlers and young children who haven't yet started school.

Months of social distancing and isolation have led to many of forgetting exactly how to interact with other human beings in public settings.

Right now, younger kids are missing out on playgrounds and other activities that serve a larger purpose: getting them ready for pre-school. Experts worry kids will fall behind when it comes to social skills that will help them navigate a classroom.