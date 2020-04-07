Coronavirus pandemic changing the way people travel this holiday weekend

Experts say if you live in a hot spot area, don't travel. Doctors are finding that the virus is more contagious before you have symptoms.

By car or by plane, the pandemic is changing the way people travel this holiday weekend.

But TSA said they're seeing a steady growth of travelers coming through airport checkpoints these last few weeks.

On July 1st, passenger traffic was at 626,516, a year ago in 2019 it was 2,547,889, that's about a 75% decrease.

Friday, the CLT Airport had long lines at security, social distancing was being practiced.

People wearing face masks and extra cleaning measures were in place. American Airlines resuming full flights this week. Passengers were thankful for safety requirements.

"I want to live, but I want to be safe about it, so I have my mask, my wipes and everything else" passenger, Patricia Witherspon said.

It was also a busy day on the interstate, as thousands will be hitting the road this 4th of July.

While travel is down, cell phone data shows people are venturing out more and more.

AAA estimates Americans will take 700 million trips in 2020, that number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September, the first decline since 2009.

But no matter how you're traveling health officials urging you to stay vigilant over the holiday weekend.

"If we're not careful about how we congregate over this holiday weekend we could see cases rise to levels none of us could have previously imagined," Dr. Linda Bell with South Carolinas Health Department said.