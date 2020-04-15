CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States has more than 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

As of midnight ET Wednesday morning, the U.S. had 609,240 confirmed cases with 26,033 deaths and 48,625 recoveries. Nearly 3.1 million tests have been conducted in the U.S.

Mecklenburg County projects COVID-19 peak in June

Social distancing in Mecklenburg County is helping, with a new projected date of Charlotte's surge now forecast for June 8, but there are fears that people are starting to disobey social distancing and stay at home orders which could ruin the progress made.

As of Monday, there are a total of 992 cumulative cases and 16 deaths in Mecklenburg County. That number could double before the peak arrives.

Successfully flattening the curve means the peak comes later and is lower than had the cases seen a quicker surge.