CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Rowan County coronavirus patient dies

A fourth person has died of the COVID-19 coronavirus in North Carolina.

The Rowan County Health Department has confirmed that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The patient was in the high risk category due to age and underlying medical conditions. They were a resident of Rowan County.

Rowan County Health Director Nina Oliver has reported that 312 tests have been submitted to The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This number includes 298 negative and 14 positive results. These results are from the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all reporting hospital and commercial labs.