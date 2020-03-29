CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Caldwell County announces fourth case of COVID-19

A fourth Cleveland County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The person works in a nearby county experiencing widespread community transmission, which could be how the virus was contracted.

“This individual experienced mild symptoms for over two weeks before being tested for COVID-19,” Interim Cleveland County Health Director Deshay Oliver said. “This emphasizes the importance of staying home and isolating when you are sick, even if symptoms are mild."

South Carolina DHEC announces two additional deaths related to COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of deaths to 15.

Both were elderly individuals who had underlying health conditions. One was a resident of Richland County, one of Horry County.

DHEC is also reporting 121 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 660 cases in 40 counties.

"This high number of cases is due to reporting cases from a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the chemicals required for performing testing," DHEC said in a statement.