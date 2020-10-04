CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 465,750 as of midnight ET Friday morning. There have been 16,684 deaths in the U.S. and 25,960 recoveries.

The state of New York alone has 161,807 confirmed cases. That more than Spain, the country with the second-most cases in the world behind the U.S.

Worldwide, there are 1.6 million confirmed cases with 95,718 deaths and nearly 355,000 recoveries.

White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's TODAY show Thursday that he now believes the U.S. death toll will be around 60,000, not the 100,000 - 240,000 predicted a few weeks ago. He cites social distancing and changes to people's behavior.

Charlotte Easter services go virtual due to COVID-19

In a statement released Thursday evening, Mecklenburg County re-affirmed that any gathering, religious or otherwise, must be virtual if it exceeds 10 or more people.

"Due to the continued increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mecklenburg County, the only religious services that remain compliant with the Stay at Home Order are virtual services/livestreams," the county said in a released statement.

Click here for more information or text "CHURCH" to 704-329-3600 for the complete list.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 1.6 million worldwide cases

RELATED: List: Charlotte area churches streaming Easter Sunday service