Here's what health officials say you should do if you traveled over the holidays

Coronavirus data is up in both North Carolina and South Carolina as the U.S. prepares new restrictions on international travel.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday was expected to be one of the three busiest holiday travel days, and Charlotte Douglas Airport was packed with travelers headed to and from destinations across the country - including California, Florida, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Travelers say they did the best they could to fly as safely as possible.

“I got my hand sanitizer, and always keep my mask on and making sure I social distance," said Jamar Johnson.

“I’m in an aisle by myself so hopefully that’s enough,” said Kyle Smith.

Health officials have feared the travel would cause another holiday surge.

"We have to recognize that the viral spread in our state is extremely high,” said NC Health Secretary Mandy Cohen.

On Sunday, the number of positive COVID cases in North Carolina dropped to less than 3,000, but health officials say it's only because less people got tested. In South Carolina, the state reported over 4,000 new coronavirus daily cases for the first time ever. Their percent positive has risen to nearly 25% Sunday.

There were roughly 5,300 new positive cases on Saturday in North Carolina. Christmas day saw around 6,300 new cases, and more than 7,700 positive cases on Christmas eve.

"Because more people are gathering together that might not normally because it's Christmas, I think it makes sense the cases would go up,” said Ali Jones.

Johnson said he plans to do that.

"Yes, monitor myself and I'll get tested because now they have a new strain coming out,” Johnson said.

The new COVID strain is highly contagious and spreading across Europe, already sparking new travel restrictions. Health officials believe the strain could already be in California.

Cohen warned now is not the time to let our guards down.