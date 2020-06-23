'Superspreaders' responsible for 80% of new COVID-19 infections, researchers say

Coronavirus continues to spread faster than we can keep up with. Researchers say a small part of the population is responsible for the majority of new infections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 continues to spread quickly across the United States, researchers now believe a small part of the population known as "superspreaders" are behind the vast majority of new infections.

Some estimates show that these so-called "superspreaders," who account for about 10% of the total population, could be responsible for 80% of new COVID-19 cases.

Many of these transmissions occur at "superspreading events." These crowded, indoor events can allow a single person with coronavirus to infect dozens of others who are nearby. Those people then go on to infect more people, creating a cluster.

Part of the problem, researchers say, is people are spreading the virus before they even realize they have it because they're highly contagious before they ever develop symptoms.

So how do you make sure you don't become a superspreader?