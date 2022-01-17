NC-based company opens COVID testing site at Carowinds

MAKO Medical is opening a COVID-19 testing site at Carowinds in response to the overwhelming demand for testing caused by the omicron variant.

MAKO Medical Laboratories opened a new COVID-19 testing site at Carowinds Monday in response to the growing demand for tests during the omicron surge that's impacting the Carolinas.

The Carowinds testing site will open at noon Monday. MAKO recently opened testing sites in Cary and Garner to meet increased demand in the Raleigh area. Tests are free but patients are encouraged to bring their insurance cards. Most tests results are delivered within 24-48 hours.

“The recent surge in the Omicron variant has prompted a significant spike in demand for COVID-19 testing in North Carolina, so our MAKO Medical team has worked expeditiously to scale up and launch new sites that can handle large quantities of tests,” said Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer, MAKO Medical. “As a North Carolina-based company, we care about keeping our state safe and will continue working around the clock to provide rapid, reliable test results.”

In a press release, MAKO said it has been testing as many as 4,000 people per day at its testing site at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

